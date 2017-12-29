原标题：围观！英文版《出师表》走红，诸葛亮这波操作厉害了！

由张永新执导，吴秀波、王洛勇、刘涛等众多实力派主演的后三国历史题材古装大剧《虎啸龙吟》近日热播。

剧中老戏骨飙戏，吴秀波饰演的司马懿戎装佩剑意气风发、王洛勇饰演的诸葛亮手持羽扇挥斥方遒，看得网友直呼过瘾。

“英雄惜英雄”，剧中二位的表演酣畅淋漓，情感细腻深厚，观众表示“相爱相杀！司马懿诸葛亮这对CP太虐心！”

这戏里原本不分伯仲，可是戏外王洛勇来了波新操作——饱含深情地朗诵了英文版《出师表》！别说彻底征服了观众的心，不少网友更是表示“给跪了！”“这口音太棒了，气势恢宏慷慨激昂！”“读出了权力的游戏的史诗感！”

为了方便小伙伴们学习，我们整理出了王洛勇朗读的英文版《出师表》。

臣亮言：

Permit me to observe：

先帝创业未半而中道崩殂，今天下三分，益州疲弊，此诚危急存亡之秋也。然侍卫之臣不懈于内，忠志之士忘身于外者，盖追先帝之殊遇，欲报之于陛下也。诚宜开张圣听，以光先帝遗德，恢弘志士之气，不宜妄自菲薄，引喻失义，以塞忠谏之路也。

The late emperor was taken from us before he could finish his life‘s work， the restoration of the Han。 Today， the empire is still divided in three， and our very survival is threatened。 Yet still， the officials at court and the soldiers throughout the realm remain loyal to you， your majesty。 Because they remember the late emperor， all of them， and they wish to repay his kindness in service to you。 This is the moment to extend your divine influence， to honor the memory of the late Emperor and strengthen the morale of your officers。 It is not the time to listen to bad advice or close your ears to the suggestions of loyal men。

亲贤臣，远小人，此先汉所以兴隆也；亲小人，远贤臣，此后汉所以倾颓也。先帝在时，每与臣论此事，未尝不叹息痛恨于桓、灵也。

The emperors of the Western Han chose their courtiers wisely， and their dynasty flourished。 The emperors of the Eastern Han chose poorly， and they doomed the empire to ruin。 Whenever the late Emperor discussed this problem with me， he lamented the failings of Emperors Huan and Ling。

臣本布衣，躬耕于南阳，苟全性命于乱世，不求闻达于诸侯。先帝不以臣卑鄙，猥自枉屈，三顾臣于草庐之中，咨臣以当世之事，由是感激，遂许先帝以驱驰。尔来二十有一年矣。

I began as a common man， farming in my fields in Nanyang， doing what I could to survive in an age of chaos。 I never had any interest in making a name for myself as a noble。 The late Emperor was not ashamed to visit my cottage and seek my advice。 Grateful for his regard， I responded to his appeal and threw myself into his service。 Now twenty-one years have passed。

先帝知臣谨慎，故临崩寄臣以大事也。受命以来，夙夜忧叹，恐付托不效，以伤先帝之明，故五月渡泸，深入不毛。今南方已定，兵甲已足，当奖率三军，北定中原，庶竭驽钝，攘除奸凶，兴复汉室，还于旧都。此臣所以报先帝而忠陛下之职分也。

The late Emperor always appreciated my caution and， in his final days， entrusted me with his cause。 Since that moment， I have been tormented day and night by the fear that I might let him down。 That is why I crossed the Lu river at the height of summer and entered the wastelands beyond。 Now the south has been subdued， and our forces are fully armed。 I should lead our soldiers to conquer the northern heartland and attempt to remove the hateful traitors， restore the house of Han， and return it to the former capital。 This is the way I mean to honor my debt to the late Emperor and fulfill my duty to you。

愿陛下托臣以讨贼兴复之效，不效，则治臣之罪，以告先帝之灵。陛下亦宜自谋，以咨诹善道，察纳雅言，深追先帝遗诏，臣不胜受恩感激。

My only desire is to be permitted to drive out the traitors and restore the Han。 If I let you down， punish my offense and report it to the spirit of the late Emperor。 Your Majesty， consider your course of action carefully。 Seeking out the good advice， and never forget the last words of the last Emperor。 I depart now on a long expedition， and I will be forever grateful if you heed my advice。

今当远离，临表涕零，不知所言。

Blinded by my own tears， I know not that I write。

听过后，不少英语专业的学生也留言，表示这英文发音，“服气！”有人称，“活脱脱好莱坞大片旁白的效果！”

了解王洛勇的人都知道，王洛勇在美国留学期间因6年连演2478场音乐剧《西贡小姐》而成为蜚声国际的百老汇华裔表演艺术家，其精湛的演技使他享有“百老汇华裔第一人”的美誉。他也被美国《纽约时报》等媒体赞为“百老汇的百年奇迹”，“填补了百老汇历史上没有亚洲人演主角的空白”。我们找到了王洛勇在《西贡小姐》中的表演音频

《纽约时报》1997-1998年的戏剧评论（The New York Times Theater Reviews 1997-1998）中，作者对百老汇四大名剧《猫》（Cats）、《歌剧魅影》（Phantom）、《西贡小姐》（Miss Saigon）以及《悲惨世界》（Les Miz。）进行了比较批评。

文章报道称，王洛勇的精彩表演为百老汇《西贡小姐》画上了浓墨重彩的一笔。

相较《悲惨世界》而言，《猫》、《歌剧魅影》、《西贡小姐》的脉络更加清晰。三部剧中均有许多杰出的表演，而其中王洛勇在《西贡小姐》中饰演（之前这部分由乔纳森·普莱斯饰演）的工程师一角更是精彩。他对角色的重新塑造完全可以称得上是耀眼。他提升了整部剧的水平。

There are several outstanding performances in the three shows， and one， by Luoyong Wang， the reigning Engineer of “Miss Saigon”（the part originated be Jonathan Pryce）， is better than that。 His portrayal is nothing less than a dazzling reinterpretation that raises the level of the entire show。

精瘦的王先生，是位中国人，他不仅符合这个角色的生理特征，更将角色变得非常接地气。

The wiry Mr。 Wang， a native of China， is not only physically right for the part， but also plays it closer to the ground。

