国际追逃追赃工作办公室发布公告：这50人上榜

原标题：中央反腐败协调小组国际追逃追赃工作办公室关于部分外逃人员有关线索的公告

党的十八大以来，以习近平同志为核心的党中央就反腐败国际追逃追赃工作作出重大决策部署，开辟了全面从严治党和反腐败斗争的新战场。在中央反腐败协调小组指挥下，中央追逃办坚决贯彻落实中央决策部署，加强统筹协调，各地区各部门积极行动，密切协作，追逃追赃工作取得重要阶段性胜利。截至2018年4月底，通过“天网行动”先后从90多个国家和地区追回外逃人员4141人，其中国家工作人员825人，“百名红通”人员52人，追回赃款近百亿元人民币。

人民群众对腐败分子的外逃行为深恶痛绝，期盼把他们追回来绳之以法。2017年4月，中央追逃办发布了《关于部分外逃人员藏匿线索的公告》，向社会通报了22名未归案“百名红通”人员藏匿线索。《公告》发布对外逃人员形成强大震慑，国内群众、海外华人华侨积极提供外逃人员线索，协助查找人员下落、配合开展劝返。截至目前，上述《公告》中已有任标、徐雪伟、刘常凯、黄红、贺俭、李文革6名“百名红通”人员回国投案自首。此次继续发布《公告》目的是紧紧依靠群众，积极发动群众，进一步织密追逃追赃的天罗地网，让外逃人员无处遁形。同时我们将注重依法保护举报人权益。

习近平总书记在党的十九大报告中强调：“不管腐败分子逃到哪里，都要缉拿归案、绳之以法。”这再次体现了以习近平同志为核心的党中央对反腐败国际追逃追赃的坚定决心。中央追逃办将继续坚决贯彻落实中央决策部署，全神贯注，全力以赴，维护法律的权威与尊严，维护社会的公平与正义，不遗余力地把侵害人民利益的外逃腐败分子追回并绳之以法，决不允许他们逍遥法外。

举报网址：http://www.12388.gov.cn/ztzz/

中央反腐败协调小组

国际追逃追赃工作办公室

2018年6月6日

涉嫌职务犯罪和经济犯罪的部分外逃人员有关线索

（共50人，按姓氏笔划排序）

1。王东生

男，中国居民身份证号码370602195611230414，烟台市公路局原局长，涉嫌受贿罪。2014年5月29日外逃至澳大利亚，外逃所持证照：G46638056。目前可能居住地：Eastwood， Sydney，Australia。

Wang Dongsheng， male， Chinese ID No。 370602195611230414， former Director of Yantai Municipal Road Bureau， on suspicion of crime of taking bribes，fled to Australia with travel document numbered G46638056 on May 29， 2014。 Possible location of current residence： Eastwood， Sydney， Australia。

2。王军文

男，中国居民身份证号码360403195110050136，海南省纺织工业总公司原总经理兼海南兴业聚酯股份有限公司原董事长，涉嫌受贿罪。2003年9月24日外逃至香港，外逃所持证照：G00377021、W00527934。

Wang Junwen， male， Chinese ID No。 360403195110050136， former General Manager of Hainan Textiles Industry Company Limited and former Chairman of Hainan Xingye Polyester Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of taking bribes， fled to Hong Kong with travel documents numbered G0037702 and W00527934 on September 24， 2003。

3。王颀

男，中国居民身份证号码310103197411260018，华润微电子有限公司原法务部总监，涉嫌职务侵占罪。2013年2月7日外逃至新加坡，外逃所持证照：G54631154、W47364060。

Wang Qi， male， Chinese ID No。 310103197411260018， former Director of Legal Department of China Resources Microelectronics Limited， on suspicion of crime of duty encroachment， fled to Singapore with travel documents numbered G54631154 and W47364060 on February 7， 2013。

4。王清伟

男，中国居民身份证号码370105197201030314，轻骑集团香港有限公司原财务人员，涉嫌信用证诈骗罪。2005年4月21日外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照：147668220。目前可能居住地：Hope River Rd， Chilliwack， British Columbia， Canada。

Wang Qingwei， male， Chinese ID No。 370105197201030314， former finance staff of Qingqi Group Hong Kong Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of letter of credit fraud， fled to Canada with travel document numbered 147668220 on April 21， 2005。 Possible location of current residence： Hope River Rd， Chilliwack， British Columbia， Canada。

5。王敬梓

男，中国居民身份证号码210402196207030970，抚顺市公安局新抚公安分局经侦大队原大队长，涉嫌挪用公款罪。2009年3月20日外逃至越南。

Wang Jingzi， male， Chinese ID No。 210402196207030970， former Director of Economic Investigation Division of Xinfu District Branch of Fushun Municipal Public Security Bureau， on suspicion of crime of misappropriating public funds， fled to Vietnam on March 20， 2009。

6。王黎明

男，中国居民身份证号码140104195311270855，中国银行海南分行原行长，涉嫌徇私舞弊罪。2000年6月9日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：147330824。目前可能居住地：Voltaire Drive， Riverside， Los Angles， California， USA。

Wang Liming， male， Chinese ID No。 140104195311270855， former President of Hainan Branch of Bank of China， on suspicion of crime of malpractice， fled to the United States with travel document numbered 147330824 on June 9， 2000。 Possible location of current residence： Voltaire Drive， Riverside， Los Angles， California， the United States。

7。白静

男，中国居民身份证号码510107197309080013，中国农业银行金融市场部投资处原处长，涉嫌职务侵占罪。2013年7月31日外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照：G44765539。目前可能居住地： West 13th Ave Vancouver， BC， Canada。

Bai Jing， male， Chinese ID No。 510107197309080013， former Director of Investment Branch of Financial Market Department of Agricultural Bank of China， on suspicion of crime of duty encroachment， fled to Canada with travel document numbered G44765539 on July 31， 2013。 Possible location of current residence： West 13th Ave Vancouver， BC， Canada。

8。冯广成

男，中国居民身份证号码370111480629165，山东省丝绸总公司原总会计师、计财处处长，涉嫌挪用公款、受贿罪。2001年4月27日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：145878561。目前可能居住地：Mission Oak Dr。 Houston TX， the United States。

Feng Guangcheng， male， Chinese ID No。 370111480629165， former General Accountant and Director of Planning and Finance Department of Shandong Silk Group Company， on suspicion of crimes of misappropriating public funds and taking bribes， fled to the United States with travel document numbered 145878561 on April 27， 2001。 Possible location of current residence： Mission Oak Dr。 Houston， TX， the United States。

9。冯卫华

男，中国居民身份证号码310222194803162012，上海市普陀区桃浦镇党委原副书记，涉嫌受贿罪。2012年7月22日外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照：G52960582、W26808093。目前可能居住地：Cornerstone Mews， Burnaby，BC， Canada。

Feng Weihua， male， Chinese ID No。 310222194803162012， former Deputy Secretary of the Party committee of Taopu Town of Putuo District of Shanghai， on suspicion of crime of taking bribes， fled to Canada with travel documents numbered G52960582 and W26808093 on July 22， 2012。 Possible location of current residence： Cornerstone Mews， Burnaby，BC， Canada。

10。戎生灵

男，中国居民身份证号码640103196309281850，宁夏回族自治区经信委原党组副书记、副主任，涉嫌挪用公款、合同诈骗犯罪。2015年4月外逃美国，外逃所持证照：E41770558。

Rong Shengling， male， Chinese ID No。 640103196309281850， former Deputy Director General of the Economy and Information Technology Committee of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region， on suspicion of crimes of misappropriating public funds and contract fraud， fled to the United States with travel document numbered E41770558 in April 2015。

11。吉东升

男，中国居民身份证号码410103196409152455，河南证券有限公司郑州纬五路第一营业部原经理，涉嫌挪用公款罪。2002年12月21日外逃至澳大利亚，外逃所持证照：G01094820。目前可能居住地：Ethel Street， Burwood， Sydney， Australia。

Ji Dongsheng， male， Chinese ID No。 410103196409152455， former Manager of the First Branch of Henan Securities on Weiwu Road of Zhengzhou， on suspicion of crime of misappropriating public funds， fled to Australia with travel document numbered G01094820 on December 21， 2012。 Possible location of current residence： Ethel Street， Burwood， Sydney， Australia。

12。刘全洲

男，中国居民身份证号码320103196812060532，江苏省高速公路建设指挥部综合处原职工，涉嫌贪污罪。2002年3月8日外逃至新西兰，外逃所持证照：G00101058、G07832315。目前可能居住地： Canberra Avenue Lynfield， Auckland， New Zealand。

Liu Quanzhou， male， Chinese ID No。 320103196812060532， former employee of the General Department of Jiangsu Highway Construction Headquarters， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to New Zealand with travel documents numbered G00101058 and G07832315 on March 8， 2002。 Possible location of current residence： Canberra Avenue Lynfield， Auckland， New Zealand。

13。孙燕

女，中国居民身份证号码320107197003282629，中国工商银行南京市新街口支行原工作人员，刘全洲妻子，涉嫌贪污罪。2001年9月23日外逃至新西兰，外逃所持证照：G00132122、G37558409。目前可能居住地： Canberra Avenue Lynfield，Auckland， New Zealand。

Sun Yan， female， Chinese ID No。 320107197003282629， former employee of Xinjiekou Sub-Branch in Nanjing of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China， wife of Liu Quanzhou， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to New Zealand with travel documents numbered G00132122 and G37558409 on September 23， 2001。 Possible location of current residence： Canberra Avenue Lynfield， Auckland， New Zealand。

14。刘宝凤

男，中国居民身份证号码320102196607140414，华泰证券公司深圳营业部原总经理，涉嫌贪污罪。2001年10月外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照：148561000。

Liu Baofeng， male， Chinese ID No。 320102196607140414， former General Manager of Shenzhen Branch of Huatai Securities， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to Canada with travel document numbered 148561000 in October 2001。

15。刘勖

男，中国居民身份证号码110223198402076399，北京市通州区社会保险基金管理中心原工作人员，涉嫌贪污罪。2013年7月29日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G06852441、G53008303。目前可能居住地：Waumsley Way， Sugar Land， TX， USA。

Liu Xu， male， Chinese ID No。 110223198402076399， former employee of the Social Insurance Fund Management Center of Tongzhou District of Beijing， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to the United States with travel documents numbered G06852441 and G53008303 on July 29， 2013。 Possible location of current residence： Waumsley Way， Sugar Land， Texas， the United States。

16。刘湘建

男，中国居民身份证号码430602195411291016，湖南省岳阳市公安局出入境管理科原科长，涉嫌组织他人偷越国境罪。2004年10月31日外逃至英国，外逃所持证照：G01004229。目前可能居住地：Near Stratford Station， London， UK。

Liu Xiangjian， male， Chinese ID No。 430602195411291016， former Section Chief of Entry and Exit Administration Section of Yueyang Municipal Public Security Bureau of Hunan Province， on suspicion of the crime of organizing people to secretly cross the national boundary， fled to the United Kingdom with travel document numbered G01004229 on October 31， 2004。 Possible location of current residence： Near Stratford Station， London， UK。

17。刘富才

男，中国居民身份证号码440105195202051837，广东省国资委原主任，涉嫌受贿、滥用职权罪。2014年4月25日外逃至澳大利亚。外逃所持证照：G33107705。

Liu Fucai， male， Chinese ID No。 440105195202051837， former Director General of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Guangdong Province， on suspicion of crimes of taking bribes and abusing power， fled to Australia with travel document numbered G33107705 on April 25， 2014。

18。刘慎湘

男，中国居民身份证号码370402194502281911，上海山东齐鲁实业总公司原总经理，涉嫌贪污罪。2000年12月外逃美国，外逃所持证照：149923226。目前可能居住地：161 Street， Flushing， New York， USA。

Liu Shenxiang， male， Chinese ID No。 370402194502281911， former General Manager of Shanghai Shandong Qilu Industry Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement ， fled to the United States with travel document numbered 149923226 in December 2000。 Possible location of current residence： 161 Street， Flushing， New York， the United States。

19。闫波

男，中国居民身份证号码130104196012172115，中国联通公司国际业务部原总经理，涉嫌贪污、巨额财产来源不明罪。2014年12月外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照：G54955255、W71192627。

Yan Bo， male， Chinese ID No。 130104196012172115， former General Manager of the International Business Department of China Unicom， on suspicion of crimes of embezzlement and holding a huge amount of property with unidentified sources， fled to Canada with travel documents numbered G54955255 and W71192627 in December 2014。

20。李峰

男，中国居民身份证号码11010219630421195X，原卫生部人才交流服务中心主任。涉嫌贪污、受贿罪，2014年1月22日外逃至美国。外逃所持证照：G29652812。目前可能居住地：PINEGROVE PL。 CORONA。 CA， the United States。

Li Feng， male， Chinese ID No。 11010219630421195X， former Director General of Talents Exchange and Service Center of the Ministry of Health， on suspicion of crimes of embezzlement and taking bribes， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G29652812 on January 22， 2014。 Possible location of current residence： PINEGROVE PL。 CORONA。 CA， the United States。

21。杨希利

男，中国居民身份证号码210719196406060818，葫芦岛希瑞集团有限公司原董事长，涉嫌骗取贷款罪。2012年3月21日外逃至加拿大。外逃所持证照：G28216852、W27479091。目前可能居住地： Fred Varley Dr。 Markham，Canada。

Yang Xili， male， Chinese ID No。 210719196406060818， former Chairman of Huludao Xirui Group Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of loan frauds， fled to Canada with travel documents numbered G28216852 and W27479091 on March 21， 2012。 Possible location of current residence： Fred Varley Dr。 Markham， Canada。

22。肖建明

男，中国居民身份证号码530102194711110717，云南锡业集团有限责任公司原董事长，涉嫌受贿罪。2012年12月21日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G53362449、G02559152。目前可能居住地：31Ave， San Mateo， San Francisco， California， USA。

Xiao Jianming， male， Chinese ID No。 530102194711110717， former Chairman of Yunnan Tin Group Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of taking bribes， fled to the United States with travel documents numbered G53362449 and G02559152 on December 21， 2012。 Possible location of current residence： 31Ave， San Mateo， San Francisco， California， the United States。

23。肖斌

男，中国居民身份证号码230202196108191034，黑龙江省齐齐哈尔市信用担保有限责任公司总经理，涉嫌职务侵占罪。2011年1月21日外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照：G21605807、W19254471。目前可能居住地：Ackroyd Road， Richmond， British Columbia， Canada。

Xiao Bin， male， Chinese ID No。 230202196108191034， former general manager of Qiqihar Credit Guarantee Company Limited of Heilongjiang Province， on suspicion of crime of duty encroachment， fled to Canada with travel documents numbered G21605807 and W19254471 on January 21， 2011。 Possible location of current residence： Ackroyd Road， Richmond， British Columbia， Canada。

24。吴青

男，中国居民身份证号码320821196512216110，淮安市棉麻公司原董事长，涉嫌挪用资金罪、职务侵占罪、骗取贷款罪。2013年11月7日外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照： G31957770、W41415087、T03853949。

Wu Qing， male， Chinese ID No。 320821196512216110， former Chairman of Huaian Cotton and Linen Company Limited， on suspicion of crimes of fund misappropriation， duty encroachment and loan frauds， fled to Canada with travel documents numbered G31957770， W41415087 and T03853949 on November 7， 2013。

25。邱耿敏

男，中国居民身份证号码332601196205150331，浙江昌大进出口有限公司原经理，涉嫌合同诈骗、抽逃出资罪。2010年2月9日外逃美国，外逃所持证照：G26857053。目前可能居住地：Columbia Ave， New York， NY， USA。

Qiu Gengmin， male， Chinese ID No。 332601196205150331， former Manager of Zhejiang Changda Import and Export Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of contract fraud and withdrawing capital， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G26857053 on February 9， 2010。 Possible location of current residence： Columbia Ave， New York， NY， the United States。

26。陈兴铭

男，中国居民身份证号码220102194911252813，中国电力公司战略研究与规划部原主任，涉嫌挪用公款罪。2002年6月5日外逃至新西兰，外逃所持证照：148663595、P4937287、LN804253。目前可能居住地：Compass Point Way， 2012 Half Moon Bay， Auckland， New Zealand。

Chen Xingming， male， Chinese ID No。 220102194911252813， former Director of Strategy Research & Planning Department of China Electric Power Limited， on suspicion of crime of misappropriating public funds， fled to New Zealand with travel documents numbered 148663595， P4937287 and LN804253 on June 5， 2002。 Possible location of current residence： Compass Point Way， 2012 Half Moon Bay， Auckland， New Zealand。

27。周权

男，中国居民身份证号码210202196008061714，大连远洋运输公司派驻韩国大仁轮渡有限公司大连办事处原主任，涉嫌贪污罪。2015年3月26日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照： G26981558。

Zhou Quan， male， Chinese ID No。 210202196008061714， former Director of Dalian Liaison Office of Korea Da-in Ferry as seconded by Dalian Ocean Shipping Company， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G26981558 on March 26， 2015。

28。周建华

男，中国居民身份证号码330323196408060635，浙江省乐清市城东街道蛎灰窑村原党支部书记、建桥建设集团有限公司原法定代表人，涉嫌非法吸收公众存款罪、骗取贷款、票据承兑罪。2013年11月6日外逃美国，外逃所持证照：E00909767。目前可能居住地：ELM St， San Mateo， San Francisco， California， USA。

Zhou Jianhua， male， Chinese ID No。 330323196408060635， former Party Branch Secretary of Li Huiyao Village of Chengdong Sub-district of Leqing City of Zhejiang and former Legal Representative of Jianqiao Construction Group Company Limited， on suspicion of crimes of illegally collecting public deposits， loan frauds and bill acceptance， fled to the United States with travel document numbered E00909767 on November 6， 2013。 Possible location of current residence： ELM St， San Mateo， San Francisco， California， the United States。

29。周静华

女，中国居民身份证号码440524196909075424，云南铜业集团房地产开发有限公司泰国项目部原负责人，涉嫌贪污罪。2010年5月外逃泰国，外逃所持证照：P392392。

Zhou Jinghua， female， Chinese ID No。 440524196909075424， former manager of Thailand Project of Real Estate Development Co。，LTD of Yunnan Copper Group， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement ， fled to Thailand with travel document numbered P392392 in May 2010。

30。郑东强

男，中国居民身份证号码350204195309042057，福建省厦门市公安局党委原副书记、原副局长，涉嫌受贿罪。2016年1月12日外逃香港，外逃所持证照：W94808693。

Zheng Dongqiang， male， Chinese ID No。 350204195309042057， former Deputy Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy Director of Xiamen Municipal Public Security Bureau of Fujian Province， on suspicion of crime of taking bribes， fled to Hong Kong with travel document numbered W94808693 on January 12， 2016。

31。施建祥

男，中国居民身份证号码310223196409272817，香港居民身份证号M334542（A），快鹿集团原董事长，涉嫌集资诈骗罪。2016年3月7日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：H6015127800。目前可能居住地： Valley Boulevard Alhambra， CA， the United States 。

Shi Jianxiang， male， Chinese ID No。 310223196409272817， Hong Kong ID No。 M334542（A）， former Chairman of Kuailu Group， on suspicion of crime of fund raising frauds， fled to the United States with travel document numbered H6015127800 on March 7， 2016。 Possible location of current residence： Valley Boulevard Alhambra， CA， the United States。

32。洪巍

男，中国居民身份证号码310107196811091234，中技上海公司原副总经理兼鞋业部经理，涉嫌贪污罪。2006年5月23日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G08977057、W09810567。目前可能居住地： Newport Circle， Redwood City， CA， USA。

Hong Wei， male， Chinese ID No。 310107196811091234， former Deputy General Manager of CHINATEC in Shanghai and Manager of Footwear Department， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to the United States with travel documents numbered G08977057 and W09810567 on May 23， 2006。 Possible location of current residence： Newport Circle， Redwood City， CA， USA。

33。宣秀英

女，中国居民身份证号码44501019621106110X，南方证券公司广州分公司珠海景莲营业部原主任，涉嫌挪用公款罪、隐瞒境外存款罪。2002年8月18日外逃至新西兰，外逃所持证照：G01815866。目前可能居住地：the Esplanade， Eastern Beach， Auckland， New Zealand。

Xuan Xiuying， female， Chinese ID No。 44501019621106110X， former Director of Zhuhai Jinglian Division of Guangzhou Branch of China Southern Securities Company Limited， on suspicion of crimes of misappropriating public funds and concealing deposits outside the territory of China， fled to New Zealand with travel document numbered G01815866 on August 18， 2002。 Possible location of current residence： The Esplanade， Eastern Beach， Auckland， New Zealand。

34。贺业军

男，中国居民身份证号码130229590224001，河北唐山豪门集团原总裁，涉嫌挪用公款罪。1999年5月23日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：140864735。目前可能居住地：NE 38th Ave， Aventura， Florida， USA。

He Yejun， male， Chinese ID No。 130229590224001， former Chairman of Tangshan Haomen Group Company， on suspicion of crime of misappropriating public funds， fled to the United States with travel document numbered 140864735 on May 23， 1999。 Possible location of current residence： NE 38th Ave， Aventura， Florida， the United States。

35。徐伟

男，中国居民身份证号码370102195807280336，原深圳市石油技术进出口开发有限公司业务部经理，涉嫌贪污罪。2011年5月28日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G34571245。

Xu Wei， male， Chinese ID No。 370102195807280336， former Manager of Business Department of Shenzhen Oil Technology Import and Export Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G34571245 on May 28， 2011。

36。徐进

男，中国居民身份证号码420107196504280030，武汉市发改委原主任，涉嫌滥用职权、受贿罪。2011年5月19日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G41800603。目前可能居住地： LONG HILL DR。 SHORT HILLS， NJ， USA。

Xu Jin， male， Chinese ID No。 420107196504280030， former Director of Wuhan Development and Reform Commission， on suspicion of crimes of abusing power and taking bribes， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G41800603 on May 9， 2011。 Possible location of current residence： LONG HILL DR。 SHORT HILLS， NJ， the United States。

37。刘芳

女，中国居民身份证号码210102196503045628，武汉市发改委原主任徐进妻子，涉嫌受贿罪。2011年5月19日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G4281702目前可能居住地： LONG HILL DR。 SHORT HILLS， NJ， USA。

Liu Fang， female， Chinese ID No。 210102196503045628， wife of Xu Jin who was former Director of Wuhan Development and Reform Commission， on suspicion of taking bribes， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G4281702 on May 19， 2011。 Possible location of current residence： LONG HILL DR。 SHORT HILLS， NJ， the United States。

38。徐维铭

男，中国居民身份证号码310109194402283212，上海安徽裕安实业总公司原董事长、总经理，涉嫌贪污罪和国有公司人员滥用职权罪。2002年6月23日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：140645533。目前可能居住地： Cougar Mountain Way， Bellevue， WA， USA。

Xu Weiming， male， Chinese ID No。 310109194402283212， former Chairman and General Manager of Shanghai Anhui Yu’an Industrial Corporation， on suspicion of crimes of embezzlement and abusing power in state-owned enterprise， fled to the United States with travel document numbered 140645533 on June 23， 2002。 Possible location of current residence： Cougar Mountain Way， Bellevue， WA， the United States。

39。席秀萍

女，中国居民身份证号码410305197002056523，洛阳大华置业有限公司原法人代表，涉嫌集资诈骗罪。2013年4月14日外逃美国，外逃所持证照：G41596251。目前可能居住地： Bell Road， Johns Creek City， Georgia。

Xi Xiuping， female， Chinese ID No。 410305197002056523， former Legal Representative of Luoyang Dahua Property Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of illegally raising funds and fraud， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G41596251 on April 14， 2013。 Possible location of current residence： Bell Road， Johns Creek City， Georgia。

40。黄平

男，中国居民身份证号码44011119630927301X，广东广弘华侨铝加工有限公司原法定代表人、总经理，涉嫌受贿、贪污罪。2014年5月3日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G47183543、T09053301。

Huang Ping， male， Chinese ID No。 44011119630927301X， former Legal Representative and General Manager of Guangdong Guanghong Huaqiao Aluminum Fabrication Company Limited， on suspicion of crimes of taking bribes and embezzlement， fled to the United States with travel documents numbered G47183543 and T09053301 on May 3， 2014。

41。黄伟亮

男，中国居民身份证号码440724196711064851，中国银行开平支行办公室原主任，涉嫌贪污罪。2001年10月外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：145638812。

Huang Weiliang， male， Chinese ID No。 440724196711064851， former Director of Administration Office of Kaiping Sub-Branch of Bank of China， on suspicion of embezzlement， fled to the United States with travel document numbered 145638812 in October 2001。

42。崔学文

男，中国居民身份证号码372823195006191116，原临沂市经贸委主任兼兰陵企业（集团）有限责任公司原董事长，涉嫌贪污、受贿罪。2003年1月20日外逃至加拿大，外逃所持证照： G02267247。目前可能居住地： Townson Road， Markham， Toronto， Canada。

Cui Xuewen， male， Chinese ID No。 372823195006191116， former Director of Linyi Economic and Trade Committee and Chairman of Lanling （Group） Company Limited， on suspicion of crimes of embezzlement and taking bribes， fled to Canada， with travel document numbered G02267247 on January 20， 2003。 Possible location of current residence： Townson Road， Markham， Toronto， Canada。

43。梁锦文

男，中国居民身份证号码440401540210041，珠海华美汽车制动工业有限公司原副董事长兼总经理、珠海中汽华粤工业有限公司原法定代表人兼总经理，涉嫌职务侵占罪。2000年3月外逃至美国。外逃所持证照：P371302（8）。目前可能居住地：KAMELIA STREET CORONA，California， USA。

Liang Jinwen， male， Chinese ID No。 440401540210041， former Vice Chairman and General Manager of Zhuhai Huamei Automobile Brake System Company Limited and Legal Representative and General Manager of Zhuhai Zhongqi Huayue Industry Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of duty encroachment， fled to the United States with travel document numbered P371302（8） in March 2000。 Possible location of current residence： Kamelia Street， Corona， California， the United States。

44。彭旭峰

男，中国居民身份证号码430104196605214019，湖南省长沙市建委原副主任、长沙市轨道交通集团有限公司原董事长、湖南基础建设投资集团有限公司原董事长。涉嫌受贿、洗钱罪。2017年3月24日外逃至澳大利亚，后逃往美国。外逃所持证照：E61485250、G34249990、PE0953250、PE0953161。持有圣基茨和尼维斯联邦护照：RE0049382，塞浦路斯护照：K00328150。目前可能居住地： Slate Dr，Chino Hills，CA， the United States。

Peng Xufeng， male， Chinese ID No。 430104196605214019， former Deputy Director of Changsha Municipal Construction Commission of Hunan Province， former Chairman of Changsha Metro Group Company Limited， and former Chairman of Hunan Infrastructure Construction and Investment Group Company Limited， on suspicion of crimes of taking bribes and money laundering， fled to Australia and then to the United States with travel documents numbered E61485250， G34249990， PE0953250 and PE0953161 on March 24， 2017， also holding Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis passport numbered RE0049382 and Cyprus Passport numbered K00328150。 Possible location of current residence： Slate Dr， Chino Hills， CA， the United States。

45。蒋若燕

女，中国居民身份证号码310105195801300824，上海华园物业管理有限公司办公室原主任，涉嫌贪污罪。2010年9月19日外逃至美国，外逃所持证照：G29818505。目前可能居住地：171 Street，Fresh Meadows， New York，USA。

Jiang Ruoyan， female， Chinese ID No。 310105195801300824， former Director of Administration Office of Shanghai Huayuan Property Management Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to the United States with travel document numbered G29818505 on September 19， 2010。 Possible location of current residence： 171 Street， Fresh Meadows， New York， USA。

46。程慕阳

男，中国居民身份证号码320106691114161，香港佳达利投资有限公司原董事长、北方国际广告公司北京分公司原经理，涉嫌贪污罪、掩饰、隐瞒犯罪所得罪。2000年8月8日外逃至新西兰，后逃往加拿大，外逃所持证照：H90090555、H0070701900。目前可能居住地：Oak Ridge Community， Vancouver， Canada。

Cheng Muyang， male， Chinese ID No。 320106691114161， former Chairman of Hong Kong Jiadali Investment Co。， Ltd and former manager of Beijing Subsidiary of Beifang International Advertisement Company， on suspicion of crimes of embezzlement and covering up and concealing proceeds of crime， fled to New Zealand and then to Canada with travel documents numbered H90090555 and H0070701900 on August 8， 2000。 Possible location of current residence： Oak Ridge Community， Vancouver， Canada。

47。谢卫东

男，中国居民身份证号码230106195611140416，最高人民法院原审判员，涉嫌民事枉法裁判罪、受贿罪。2014年7月外逃加拿大，外逃所持证照：G56335410。

Xie Weidong， male， Chinese ID No。 230106195611140416， former Judge of the Supreme People’s Court， on suspicion of crimes of taking bribes and intentionally making civil judgment by perverting the law， fled to Canada with travel document numbered G56335410 in July 2014。

48。赖明敏，又名赖敏

男，中国居民身份证号码440701195204080313，中国银行江门分行原行长，涉嫌贪污罪。2001年8月外逃至澳大利亚，外逃所持证照：149951345。

Lai Mingmin， alias Lai Min， male， Chinese ID No。 440701195204080313， former Director of Jiangmen Branch of Bank of China， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to Australia， with travel document numbered 149951345 in August 2001。

49。虞泰年

男，中国居民身份证号码120104194209230437，天津新技术产业园区规划处原处长，涉嫌贪污罪。2007年1月14日外逃至新西兰，外逃所持证照：G20612462、144772074。目前可能居住地：Tawa Road， Auckland， New Zealand。

Yu Tainian， male， Chinese ID No。 120104194209230437， former Director of Planning Division of Tianjin New Technology Industrial Park， on suspicion of crime of embezzlement， fled to New Zealand with travel documents numbered G20612462 and 144772074 on January 14， 2007。 Possible location of current residence： Tawa Road， Auckland， New Zealand。

50。简繁

男，中国居民身份证号码320106195205080034，江苏汇鸿同源进出口有限公司原法定代表人，涉嫌骗取贷款、票据承兑、金融票证罪。2014年5月20日外逃新西兰，外逃所持证照： G35360291、W41413290。

Jian Fan， male， Chinese ID No。 320106195205080034， former legal representative of Jiangsu Huihong Tongyuan Import and Export Company Limited， on suspicion of crime of loan frauds， accepting illegal bills and forging financial bills， fled to New Zealand with travel documents numbered G35360291 and W41413290 on May 20， 2014。

责任编辑：刘德宾 SN222